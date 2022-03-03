Coimbatore tops, Chennai 3rd in police dept’s e-office performance

Chennai :

As part of the ongoing mission for a paper less government office, the police department’s recently introduced ranking system has placed Coimbatore city and Coimbatore district at the top position in handling the number of e-files for the month of February. Among cities Madurai came second and followed by Chennai in third place.





e-Office is a concept of conducting office procedures by facilitating the electronic file management system for speedy disposal of files meant for better utilisation of manpower for better governance. The state police headquarters had implemented it three years ago and being pioneers in the e-Office concept, trained police officers are now helping other government departments in setting up paperless offices.





“We started giving ranking system few months back to motivate the staff to make it paper-less office. It is working well” noted an officer from office automation and computerization cell at police head-quarters.





Coimbatore city police handled 11059 e-files, while Madurai city has 7623 e-files and Chennai has 7050. Restructuring the Chennai police commissionerate has slowed down the speed of e-file handling in city and it will pick up soon, the officer hoped.





The rank list compiled by the chief office automation cell showed that Coimbatore district police handled as many as 5934 e-files during the month of February to bag the first rank while Karur district came second with 5555 e-files and Theni positioned third by handling 4963 e-files.





As per the ‘rank list’ Chengalpattu district has not handled any e-files, while Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur had only 528 and 814 e-files to their credit. Chengalpattu is a relatively a new district and it is slowly getting into adapting e-Office, the officer noted.





Among range offices in the police department, Vellore tops the list with 5160 and among zones south zone stayed high with handling 20243 e-files in February.





A communication from the office of the head of police force asked the unit officers of low performing units to motivate their ministerial staff to process all files in e-Office mode to improve their ranking position.