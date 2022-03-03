TPR in TN now at 0.7 per cent

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported 320 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the numbers so far in the State to 34,50,041.





The number of cases in Chennai further declined to 89, followed by 45 cases in Coimbatore, 36 in Chengalpattu, 16 in The Nilgiris.





After 53,474 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stands at 0.7 per cent, where Nilgiris recorded 1.7 per cent, Chengalpattu 1.4 per cent, Coimbatore 1.3 per cent, and Chennai 1.1 per cent.





The state recorded three deaths including two in private hospitals and one in government hospitals, taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic in the State to 38,009.





A total of 34,07,595 people have recovered from infection so far as 946 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the state on Wednesday.