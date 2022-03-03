Spell plan to enforce night travel ban via STR, says court

Chennai :

The first bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to come out with a proposal to regulate and implement the night travel ban in the Bannari-Karappallam stretch of NH to protect the lives of wild animals in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Erode.





Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari while sitting with Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction to the state government on hearing pleas moved by Kannaiyan and Chokkalingam.





While Chokkalingam filed a petition for the strict implementation of an order passed by the Erode Collector in 2019 restricting the movements of vehicles from 6 pm to 6 am on the Bannari-Karappallam NH, Kannaiyan wanted to quash the same as it put hardships on villagers.





The government also informed the HC that farmers from the villages nearby are affected due to the night travel ban.





On recording the submission, the bench directed the State to sort out this issue by coming up with a proposal to regulate and implement the night travel ban. The judges advised the forest department to hear the views of the stakeholders before coming out with the proposal. The matter has been adjourned by a week.