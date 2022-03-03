Beaten up by Ukrainian forces, say students on their return

Chennai :

“When we tried to cross the Ukrainian border and tried to enter Romania we were stopped by Ukrainian forces and were physically assaulted. The forces questioned us why should they allow us to leave since India did not support their country. There were no facilities in the borders and we were made to shiver in the cold,” said a student studying in Vinnytsia city, Ukraine.





According to airport sources, Indian students from Ukraine reached Chennai airport in two batches on Tuesday and Wednesday in which 37 students reached on Tuesday late night while 26 students reached on Wednesday evening. They were welcomed by the Minister for the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Gingee KS Mastan. It was a happy reunion of students with their family members who were eagerly waiting for them.





Addressing the media, the Minister said the state government has sent information about Tamil students stuck in various parts of Ukraine to the Centre and due to constant pressure from the state government, the rescue operation has been stepped up.





Meanwhile, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who came to welcome the Puducherry students from Ukraine said still 23 Puducherry students are stuck in Ukraine. She also said ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian students from Ukraine is carried out in a humanitarian manner and all the students will be rescued.





Meanwhile, the first batch of students from Kharkiv city, badly affected by the Russian airstrike, reached Lviv city in Ukraine, situated on the western borders and are out of the war zone. The 120 students who are out of Kharkiv will reach Hungary from where they will be airlifted to India.