Jaya death: Arumugasamy panel to again begin inquiry from Mar 7

Chennai :

“Summons were issued for 10 Apollo doctors who were part of the team that treated Jayalalithaa. They have been asked to appear before the commission on March 7,” said a source close to the commission.





The Arumugasamy commission was formed in 2017 to inquire into Jayalalithaa’s death and when the inquiry was about to be concluded, a stay was issued by the Supreme Court in the case filed by Apollo hospitals in April, 2019. However, only recently was the stay lifted and the commission commenced into the process of forming a new medical team comprising doctors from AIIMS. Recently, sources in the Commission also said that it is planning to issue summons to AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam. Sources further said that before the Apollo doctors appear in front of the commission, Justice Arumugasamy will consult with the medical team about the inquiry.