After Kumaraswamy, Stalin insist all states to reunite against NEET

Chennai :

Earlier today, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that NEET has been shattering the medical education dreams of the middle class and the poor. In a series of tweets, he said it has become a ''death statute'' for the parents and students.





Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted saying, "Saddened by the news coming from Ukraine that our students have been left to their own devices at this critical hour. While students face war attacks and hostile borders, the Union Government should stop blaming students & focus on evacuating them to safety."





Stalin said that it was the responsibility of the Centre Government to safeguard the life of every Indian passport holder. Should reign in their Ministers from issuing unwarranted statements and put in their efforts for evacuating every Indian safely, he said.





Today, another Indian student died in Ukraine. Chandan Jindal an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes, said the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.





Meanwhile, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's border since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and as many as 15 flights were scheduled over the next 24 hours.