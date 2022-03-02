Wed, Mar 02, 2022

TN lifts Covid curbs save for weddings and funerals

Mar 02,2022

In a statement issued here, it said considering the reducing number of Covid-19 infections in the state, the restrictions of social, cultural and political meetings are scrapped from Thursday onwards.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Credit: PTI)
Chennai:
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced removal of Covid-induced restrictions on social, cultural and political meetings while increasing the number of members attending weddings and funerals.

The government also said weddings can be held with a maximum of 500 persons and in the case of funerals, the cap is 250 persons from March 3 till March 31.

