Heavy, very heavy rainfall likely in TN on Mar 3, 4: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall, thunder shower at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 4 and 5.
Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal during 03 to 05 March with Extremely Heavy rainfall on 04 March and isolated heavy rainfall on 06 March. Isolated heavy rainfall also over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 04 & 05 March— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 2, 2022
Strong winds (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coats during 03-06 March— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 2, 2022
It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards towards Sri Lanka coast during next 24 hours and then towards Tamil Nadu Coast during subsequent 24 hours.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 2, 2022
