MoU signed: Govt and Rela hospitals to perform liver, bone marrow transplant surgery

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that doctors from the private hospital will perform surgeries at these government hospitals.





"In India, at least 3 lakh people die due to liver failure, so in 1987 first liver treatment centre started at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. And in 2005, at a total of Rs 5 crore fund was allotted for a liver transplant. Since 2009, transplant surgery has been going successfully.





Under the Chief Minister medical scheme Rs 19 crore was allotted for liver transplant surgery and so far 1,043 patients have been benefited through this scheme, where Rs 225 has been crore spent," said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.





Similarly, for bone marrow transplant surgery, the government aallocated Rs 3 lakh under the scheme. Surgeries for 1,493 patients were done at a cost of Rs 149 crore.





"Earlier, the transplant surgery performed was at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital and Institute of Child health and hospital for children, Egmore. Now, transplants will be performed at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Coimbatore and Madurai Medical College and Hospitals. The doctors from Rela hospital will perform surgeries at these government hospitals," said Subramanian.





At least 8,748 organs were used by beneficiaries in the State through 1,465 donors. However, there are 6,735 on the waiting list, of which 6,667 for kidney transplant, 314 liver, 36 heart, and 28 for lung transplant.





"Tamil Nadu provides funds for transplant surgery, whereas other states only promote organ donations. We have performed around 250 transplants in Rela hospital, when it comes to government hospitals Government Stanley hospital has matured its system in transplant. However, MMC requires more work and we are expecting to perform surgery within three months," said Dr. Mohammed Rela, Chairman of Rela hospital.