Tamil Nadu public exam date schedule for Classes 10, 11, 12 released: Check details

Chennai :

Schools and colleges were closed last January due to the third wave of Covid, which have now re-opened for offline classes. As students gear up for final exams, revision tests for Class 12 students have also taken place.





Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh had said that board examinations will be held for Classes 10, 11 and 12 in the current academic year.





Here is the exam schedule:





* Class 10: May 6 to May 30.





* Class 11: May 9 to May 31





* Class 12: May 5 to May 28





* Practical exams for 10, 11 and 12 students will commence on April 25th.



