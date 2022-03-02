HC closes contempt case against state govt moved by Appavu in 2017

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a contempt case pending against the state government on a contempt petition moved by M Appavu in 2017 stating that the then Chief Secretary had failed to implement the direction of the HC to complete the third and fourth phase works to link Tamirabharani – Karumeniyar – Nambiyar rivers in Tirunelveli district. The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy closed the contempt case observing that there is no willful disobedience found against the state in implementing the 2015 order of the Madras HC. It is noted Appavu is serving as the Assembly Speaker. In the hearing on Tuesday, the state informed that the first two phases of the works are completed and 90 per cent of the third phase and 40 per cent of the fourth phase are also over. On recording the submissions, the judges closed the case.