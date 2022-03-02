Ceiling collapses in panchayat school building injuring 6 students in Ramnad

Madurai :

The incident occurred at around 8.30 am on Tuesday, on the school premises while the students were playing, sources said. Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat and officials from the departments of Education and Revenue inspected the spot and held inquiries. Among those hurt, three students, including Akilesh, student of Class 2, Vaishnavi Sri of Class 4 and Pradeep from Class 1 suffered head injuries and were admitted to Ramanathapuram GMCH. They are stable. The other three victims, including Matheesh of Class 3, Diwan, Class 4 and Mahi Pratheev of Class 3 suffered simple injuries, sources said. It’s an unused building marked for demolition already where the children normally play ignoring caution.