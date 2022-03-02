Two killed as car rams stationary lorry on Thanjavur-Tiruchy Road

Two persons died after their car rammed into a stationary lorry in Thanjavur on Tuesday. K Vijay (35), resident of Japamalaipuram along with his friend V Jayaraman (22) from Brindaan in Thanjavur were travelling in a car to Tiruchy and Vijay was driving the car.
Thiruchirapalli:
While nearing Vallam branch road in Thanjavur-Tiruchy bypass, Vijay lost control and rammed into a stationary lorry parked there. Both Vijay and Jayaraman were crushed to death in the impact. Police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are on.
Conversations