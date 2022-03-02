Smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.20 cr seized in Thoothukudi port

Madurai :

The contraband was concealed in a container with loads of dates shipped from the Port of Jebel Ali, Dubai. Acting on a tip off, the sleuths examined containers that landed in a freight station in Thoothukudi. After checking, the front portion of a container had two rows of cartons containing dates, but several bundles of foreign branded cigarettes from Indonesia and Thailand were found concealed behind in the container. The sleuths are now on the lookout for the importer and interrogating the customs agent. Further sources said there’s no ban on importing foreign cigarettes, but import duty imposed on such foreign cigarettes is hefty. Therefore, to avoid paying such hefty import duty, such foreign branded cigars were smuggled.