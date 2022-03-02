Wed, Mar 02, 2022

Karur court sentences couple to life term for killing kin over land dispute

Published: Mar 02,202207:16 AM

The Karur Mahila fast track court on Tuesday awarded life term to a couple who murdered their relative over a land dispute.

Representative image.
Thiruchirapalli:
Raman (61), a resident from Ayyampalayam near Balaviduthi in Karur had a land dispute with his cousin Lakshmanan (56). The duo were quarreling on a particular day in 2019 and Raman took a heavy stone and dropped on Lakshmanan’s head in which he died on the spot. Police arrested Raman and his wife Chinnaponnu (54) on charges of her involvement in the murder and they were lodged in the prison. On Tuesday, the Mahila Fast Track court judge Nazeema Banu awarded life imprisonment to Raman and his wife Chinnaponnu and levied a fine of Rs 5,000 each. They were later taken to the prison.

