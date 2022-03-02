New gold-plated kalasams of Viruthagireeswarar Temple stolen

Cuddalore :

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when locals and the temple priests were shocked to see the Kalasams, each weighing 300 kg, missing and only the iron rods in which they are placed, jutting out. Police suspect that the culprits might have used a ladder to climb up the wall of the tower to steal the kalasams. Police are analysing the CCTV footages in the 2,500 year old temple, for which consecration was held on February 6.