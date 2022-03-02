Expedite work on memorial for MKT, 1st superstar of Tamil cinema, urge fans

Thiruchirapalli :

Fans of Mayavaram Krishnasamy Thiyagaraja Bhagavathar, fondly called as MKT and the first superstar of the Tamil filmdom, celebrated his 113th birth anniversary here on Tuesday and urged the state government to expedite manimandapam (memorial) works.





MKT, the all-round personality of early Tamil film world, had played a key role in making cinema an integral part of the Tamil culture, which continues to be so till now and claimed to be the one who laid the foundation for the hero worship trend.





According to fans, the matinee idol was not only a great actor, but was an excellent singer with a rich and melodious voice. He also used to play several instruments like kanjira, mridangam and violin. “Though he was in the limelight with his acting and the richness he earned through his profession, MKT used to move freely with fans and was a great philanthropist,” said N Kumarappan, one of the founder members of the fans club.





Kumarappan recalled that during his heydays MKT’s complexion was fair and matched the silk dress he wore at that time. His wavy shoulder-length hair and large diamond studs in ears and rings became popular among men and “that style is being been followed by today’s youth in a different version,” the fans exclaimed.





His final days were pathetic and he died in Chennai while under treatment. The family was struggling to reach his body to Tiruchy, but noted actor MR Radha extended financial help for his honorable burial at Sangiliyandapuram in Tiruchy.





C Pandidurai, the state president of Viswakarma Eluchi Peravai and founder-member of the fan club, said that a memorial would be built in Tiruchy by the outfit and the fans club of MKT. He urged the state government to expedite the works of manimandapam near the Central bus stand that was inaugurated by the previous AIADMK government.





“The DMK government should resume the manimandapam works and open it soon, which would be a real honor to the superstar,” Pandidurai said.