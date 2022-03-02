Vellore sugar mill gets Rs 1.40 cr cane harvester to help farmers

Vellore :

Labour issues plaguing cane farmers attached to Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mills may be a thing of past as the mill chairman M Anandan inaugurated a Rs 1.40 crore cane harvesting machine at Karadikuppam village panchayat in Ranipet district on Sunday.





The machine owned by a private party was purchased at a 40 per cent subsidy granted by the lending agency following the sugar mill recommending the same. “This is the first time that the machine introduced by a tractor manufacturer was made available in TN,” said Anandan.





Under a new scheme, a seniority register for cane farmers would be created by the sugar mill, based on which cane farmers who register first would be sent the machine which can harvest 3 acres per day as against the manual practice of just 30 cents, with breaks for breakfast and tea. “The charges for the machine are Rs 700 per tonne,” Anandan added. Elaborating Anandan said, “the machine has already aroused interest among cane farmers as now they are willing to opt for cane cultivation. Earlier, lack of labour to harvest cane was the primary reason why many mill registered farmers shied away from raising the crop.” With the mill already planning to crush nearly 2 lakh tonnes this season, “the arrival of the machine will increase the mill’s registered tonnage which could easily cross the 2 lakh tonne mark, next season,” Anandan added.





The inauguration also saw Ranipet MLA and Handlooms Minister R Gandhi showering encomium on Anandan much to the surprise of those present, including Ranipet Collector Baskara Pandian.