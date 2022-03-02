Thengumarahada villagers determined not to relocate

Coimbatore :

They have arrived at this decision in the wake of the Madras High Court appointing a committee comprising of District Collectors as well as District Forest Officers (DFO) of Erode, Coimbatore and Nilgiris, Field Directors of Sathyamangalam and Mudumalai tiger reserves, who will hold talks with villagers on March 6 regarding relocation to ensure free movement of wildlife. “It’s the desire of the villagers to spend the rest of their lives here itself. If the committee members arrive, we would only insist upon improving road connectivity to our village and build a bridge to cross river Moyar,” said Suguna Manoharran, panchayat president.