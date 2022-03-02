Woman cons traders of Rs 24L by posing as SI, held

Vellore :

The Vellore district crime branch on Monday arrested a woman impostor who posed as a police SI and cheated three businessmen to the tune of Rs 24 lakh under the pretext of getting vehicles seized by the police at low rates.





The woman has been identified as Rohini (32) of Vellore, who along with her husband Chandru, was in the habit of cheating businessmen using the same technique.





Police said Dinesh Kumar (43) a businessman of Arcot, developed friendship with Rohini, who claimed herself to be a SI with the police and that she was in Vellore for personal work. Rohini had told him that she could get vehicles seized by police at low rates. Dinesh Kumar said he needed a car and paid an advance of Rs 2 lakh to her at the old Vellore bus stand. He promised to credit the balance amount of Rs 12 lakh into her husband Chandru’s bank account.





Dinesh Kumar informed two of his friends about his deal with Rohini and they also handed over Rs 5 lakh each to Dinesh Kumar who deposited it into Chandru’s bank account. However, they were not given any vehicle by the woman. As Rohini started giving evasive replies, Dinesh Kumar lodged a complaint with the Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan who ordered a probe by the district crime branch.





During investigation, cops found out that Rohini was an impostor and arrested her in Vellore on Monday. They also seized a police uniform and fake ID cards from her. Chandru has gone underground soon after his wife’s arrest.