Furore in Nemili as PMK winner missing

Vellore :

The PMK candidate, who won ward 3 in Nemili town panchayat and then went missing, has created a furore in Nemili town, about 14 km from Arakkonam in Ranipet district.





According to sources, PMK Nemili town secretary Chandrasekar (52), who successfully contested from ward 3 of the town panchayat, left home on February 22 to offer worship at the Murugan temple in Palani. As he did not return home, panic gripped Chandrasekar’s family and residents of the town.





Following a complaint from relatives and partymen to Arakkonam DSP, cops swung into action and traced him to a private marriage hall at Oddanchatram near Palani. But what aroused suspicion was that Chandrasekar’s location was yet to be revealed in his hometown.





Soon Chandrasekar’s wife Selvi (42) fell ill and had to undergo treatment. Infuriated at this, Mohanraj (25) and Guna (23), both sons of the PMK functionary, along with relatives and partymen started a fast-unto-death protest on Monday. PMK sources are mulling the next course of action. Inquiries revealed that Chandrasekar holds the key to decide either the DMK or AIADMK would win the chairman’s post.





Ranipet SP Dr Deepa Sathyan said, “the police have no clue on the whereabouts of Chandrasekar. A habeas corpus petition has been filed in the HC based on which action is being taken.”