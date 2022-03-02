Act against govt teachers giving private tuition: HC

Madurai :

A petition filed by Radha, teacher of Government School, Thanjavur, came up for hearing before Justice SM Subramanian. The petitioner stated that herself and husband are government servants serving in schools and either of them traveling beyond 30 km to the workplace, he or she’s deemed eligible for transfer of job to a nearby workplace from residence. The recent Government Order also stated this on the need to accord priority to such job transfer, the petitioner said. Meanwhile, the government counsel objected to the petitioner’s claim.





The Judge, after hearing, wondered whether teachers in government schools were imparting quality education to students of poor economic background and middle income group. The government schools could hardly compete with private educational institutions. Moreover, most of the teaching fraternity had been concentrating on their personal needs. Further, the Judge observed that days and duration of work for teachers were lesser than that of other employees in the government sector and added that the act of taking tuition was spreading like cancer among the teaching fraternity.





Citing these, the Judge directed the secretary to Department of School Education to constitute a district-wise committee exclusively to collate details and information out of evidence of any government school teacher found taking private tuition in centre or in house or else engaged in part time job and take departmental disciplinary proceedings against any erring teacher.





To complain against any irregularity involving teachers of government schools, contact numbers and WhatsApp numbers should be publicised. The Judge also felt the need for evaluating work efficiency of teachers and quality in education and necessary steps should be taken for the betterment of teachers, if required.