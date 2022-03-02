Officials seal iconic Union Club of Thanjavur for lack of documents

Thiruchirapalli :

The revenue department sealed the iconic Union Club of Thanjavur on Tuesday for running without proper documents.





The 130-year-old Union Club, which was visited by several leaders and great personalities, including Rabindranath Tagore, was inaugurated in 1872 as a library and later was re-named as Union Club by the then Thanjavur Judge Burnell Arthur Coke in 1892. The club has an English library that houses more than 5,000 books and a tennis club was functioning subsequently.





On February 12, 1919, Rabindranath Tagore, who came to Thanjavur, visited the club and delivered a lecture. Several leaders, including CN Annadurai, Bharathidasan and others, too have visited the club.





The Thanjavur civic body recently took possession of the government building near the old bus stand where the club was situated. Among the buildings, the civic body had sent a notice to the Union Club authorities as the lease period got over. While the club administration had approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, Thanjavur tahsildar Manikandan sought the documents related to registration and the club administration could not produce them.





Subsequently, Additional Collector Sukaputra under the supervision of Thanjavur District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver sealed the Union Club. Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya, Corporation Commissioner Saravana Kumar and others were present.





Meanwhile, Readers’ Club of Thanjavur appealed to the district administration to open the library for the public.