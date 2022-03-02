PM, Prez, leaders greet Stalin on his 69th birthday

Chief Minister MK Stalin being greeted by a young thavil player on the occasion of his birthday

Chennai :

Leaders of various political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Chief Minister MK Stalin on his birthday.





A message released by the state information and publicity department said the PM, in his birthday wish conveyed over phone, asked the CM to continue his service for the development of Tamil Nadu. “Best wishes to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life, ” Narendra Modi tweeted on his verified Twitter handle. President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his birthday greetings to Stalin over phone.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Stalin good health over phone, a statement released by the DMK said. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, DMDK leader Vijayakanth and Governor RN Ravi greeted the Chief Minister as he turned 69.





Earlier in the day, Stalin cut a red and black cake along with his family members at the camp office before paying floral tributes at the memorials of Periyar, Anna and Karunanidhi. Stalin also presented a copy of his autobiography “Ungalil Oruvan” to his stepmom Rajathiammal. Later, Stalin received party workers and functionaries.





Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state BJP president K Annamalai, actor Rajinikanth, PMK founder S Ramadoss and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan were also among the leaders who conveyed their birthday wishes to the CM.





Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM K Chandrasekara Rao, Andhra CM YSR Jaganmohan Reddy, former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and CPI national secretary D Raja also conveyed their greetings to Stalin. Later, the Chief Minister thanked the leaders who greeted him on his birthday.