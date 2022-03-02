22 sovereigns burgled at Periyakuppam village

Unidentified people broke open a house and escaped with 22 sovereigns of jewels at Periyakuppam village in Tiruvallur district.
Chennai:
The victim Lakshmi (55) was on a pilgrimage to Karnataka and her daughter Malini from Manavala Nagar used to visit the house every day. When Malini reached the house on Monday morning, she found the house door broke open and 22 sovereigns missing from the cupboard. Based on her complaint, Tiruvallur police registered a case and further investigation is on.
