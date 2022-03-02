‘I-T sleuths’ flee with contractor’s 200 svgn

Chennai :

Tiruvallur police have launched a hunt for a gang including a woman who escaped with 200 sovereigns, cash and property documents from a contractor’s house posing as officials from the income tax department in Vellakulam village during the wee hours of Tuesday.





The victim Balamurugan and his family members were asleep when a group of people including a woman reached his house in a car. One of them was in police uniform and they allegedly informed that they were from the income tax department to conduct a search in the house. While Balamurugan believed it to be true and was clueless about what to do since they confiscated all phones, the so-called officers searched his entire house and ‘seized’ 200 sovereigns of jewellery, cash, and property documents from the house. They later informed Balamurugan that he can retrieve the valuables by producing supporting documents at the income tax office in Chennai and fled the spot in a car. However, Balamurugan on suspicion contacted the income tax office in Chennai and was shocked to know that nobody from the office did carry out any search in Tiruvallur. He immediately lodged a complaint at Sevvapet police station and the police have registered a case. A hunt has been launched for the suspects.