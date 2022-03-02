DSOs told to ensure ration shops function on time

Chennai :

The Commissioner of Food and Consumer Protection Department said in a circular dated February 25 that the business hours of fair price shops were changed as per the revision in the citizen’s charter in 2018. As per the amendment, shops in Chennai and suburbs ought to remain open from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm, while the shops in the rest of the State were scheduled to function from 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm.





However, most of the ration shops were not following this timing, and staff at the shops were not fully apprised of the details of working hours of shops in districts, the circular said. So the senior officials were directed to give proper instruction to the staff during the monthly review meetings, the circular added.





The Commissioner has also instructed officials to display the working hours of the shops on the boards at the shops for the benefit of cardholders. District Supply Officers and Deputy Commissioners have been advised to inspect the fair price shops functioning under Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and District Cooperative Societies in their jurisdiction and ensure that the shops complied with the timings strictly.