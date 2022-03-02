Court to hear Jayakumar’s bail plea tomorrow

Chennai :

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court said he would take up on Thursday senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar’s bail application in a case against him for assaulting and parading a DMK functionary shirtless during the urban local body polling.





Though his counsel requested the judge to take the matter for urgent hearing, the judge said the cases for Wednesday have already been listed.





Jayakumar, in his bail petition, claimed that he had not assaulted Naresh Kumar the DMK worker. “The police have registered a murder attempt case against me. However, the complainant neither had any injuries nor had he been assaulted by me. The police case booked the case on a false complaint,” Jayakumar said in his plea. Earlier, the Principal Sessions Judge had rejected the bail petition holding that the allegations by the prosecution were serious in nature.