HC bars police from arresting three AIADMK councillors in Coimbatore

Chennai :

Justice G Jayachandran granted the interim injunction while hearing the anticipatory bail plea moved by the councillors, Chandra Kumar, A Karunakaran and K Ganeshan, who sought direction to quash the cases against them and restrain the police from arresting them.





“Podhanur police have booked three of us on charges of threatening and assaulting a DMK functionary. The complainant said that we hurt him while celebrating our election victory in the Vellalore town panchayat. However, nothing had happened as alleged by the complainant, who belongs to the ruling party,” the petitioners claimed.





The AIADMK won eight wards while DMK secured five wards in the town panchayat. The complaint was filed to prevent them from voting in the indirect election for the posts of president and vice-president, they alleged. “The complaint was simply to prevent the success of AIADMK councillors in the indirect elections,” the petitioners added.





Recording the submissions, the judge directed the police not to arrest them till the indirect election is completed, and also asked Podhanur police to file their response by March 7.