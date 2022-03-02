TN records 348 COVID cases, two deaths

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu witnessed a total of 348 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including three imported cases from Bangladesh, and one each case in Assam and Bihar. The total number of cases in the State reached to 34,49,721.





Chennai recorded the highest of 92 cases, followed by 51 cases in Coimbatore. All other districts reported less than 50 cases, while Chengalpattu had 39 cases of COVID-19. Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi did not report any case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.





About 53,132 people were tested in the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the State dropped to 0.7 percent, while 1.1 percent positivity rate was recorded in Chennai. The highest TPR of 1.6 was reported in the Nilgiris.





Totally 2 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the State, taking the toll of the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State is at 38,006.





Currently, there are 5,066 active cases of COVID-19 in the State, with the highest active cases being 1,237 in Chennai. A total of 1,025 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the state, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,06,649.