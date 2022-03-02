Judicial magistrate stabbed, staffer held

Chennai :

According to police, M Ponpandi, 45, the judicial magistrate IV, suffered minor injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.





Police said the judicial magistrate was in his chamber, when Prakash, 37 from Valluvar Nagar in Annadanapatti, broke into a heated argument with him over his repeated transfers. Prakash was transferred from Omalur court and had joined duty just then. Around 10.30 am, Ponpandi raised an alarm, when police rushed into his chamber and took Prakash into custody.





“The accused had taken out a pen knife and stabbed the magistrate once on his chest. His shirt was torn and he suffered minor injuries. The magistrate has been hospitalised,” said P Prakash, inspector, Hasthampatti station. The accused has been booked under IPC section 307 for attempt to murder and further inquiries are on. Principal Sessions Judge Salem S Kumaraguru visited the judicial magistrate in the hospital. Following the incident, the police have stepped up security in the court complex.