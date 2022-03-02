Cops told to produce PMK councillor

Chennai :

A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Ranipet district police to produce a Pattali Makkal Katchi councillor who got elected in the just held urban local body polls from the Nemili town panchayat.





The bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice AA Nakkiran passed the direction on hearing the habeas corpus petition moved by PMK councillor Chandrasekaran’s wife Selvi. The petitioner sought direction to the police to produce her husband who had gone missing soon after the results were declared.





“My husband had successfully contested in the Nemili town panchayat elections under the PMK ticket. However, he is missing since the results were declared. Even as our party (PMK) functionary Saravanan lodged a complaint that my husband has been abducted, the police have not taken any step,” the petitioner submitted.





She further said that the police could have arrested and illegally detained him. However, the police department denied the charges saying they had inquired into the complaint and summoned Chandrasekar for an inquiry.





“While we questioned Chandrasekar, he said he was not abducted by anyone. He also noted that he will vote for the president and vice president election as per his conscience. After conducting the inquiry, we let him go on February 27, 2022,” Shankar, Special SI, Nemili police station said during his appearance before the bench.





However, the petitioner informed the court that she does not know the whereabouts of her husband. The judges then asked the police to produce Chandrasekar within a week. The matter has been adjourned to March 7, 2022.