Over 2,000 students stuck in Ukraine, TN tells Centre

Chennai :

The State government, on Tuesday, informed the Central government that 2,223 students from Tamil Nadu are still stuck in Ukraine and urged them to speed up the evacuation process.





Sources in the Secretariat said that out of the 2,223 students, 728 are stuck in Kharkiv and 352 in Kyiv. The State government has sent a detailed list and asked them to evacuate the students at the earliest. Meanwhile, after Russian forces intensified the attack in Kharkiv and a student from Karnataka was shot dead in central Kharkiv, parents of students studying in Kharkiv have started panicking. However, the only good news is that a train carrying 120 students from Kharkiv is on the way to Rokiv city in Romania.





“The last message I received from my son was that he was on the train but we are not sure about the safety of the train travel. We will be relieved only after my son reaches Romania,” Premalatha Kirubarakan, mother of Kirubaran studying medicine in Kharkiv national medical university, told DT Next.





She added that there are thousands of students stuck in Kharkiv and there is no information from the government about evacuating others. “There were around 700 students in a single bunker and 60 students were made to stay in a small room. There were no proper toilet facilities for girl students as more than 500 of them were forced to use a single toilet,” said Premalatha, who also urged the Indian government to focus on evacuating students stuck in the eastern side of Ukraine as those areas are the worst affected.