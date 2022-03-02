Naan Mudhalvan: CM unveils skill training scheme for students

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched an ambitious skill development scheme for students in the State, with the initiative aimed at honing the educational skills, knowledge, talent and efficiency of 10 lakh youth annually. Titled ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ (I am first), this was his dream scheme, Stalin said, even as its launch coincided with his birthday.





The CM also inaugurated a website naanmudhalvan.tnschools.gov.in and distributed a guide containing details of higher education and employment to school students.





Under the scheme, students of government and aided schools and colleges will be monitored and their special skills identified. Guidance will be provided to them on what to study, where to study and how to pursue the courses of their interest. Special training will be given to develop their fluency in Tamil, spoken English and to make them ready for interviews. Special focus will be on implanting recent technologies such as robotics and coding to students and experts will be roped in to provide training for students and special summer classes will be organised. Apart from that, physicians and psychiatrists will be roped in to provide inputs on best food practices and to provide training on interpersonal skills for students. Awareness will also be given on Tamil tradition and practices of Tamil society.





Separate training facilities will be set up at college and district levels. A separate guidance centre will be established in schools and a new syllabus will be created for students from Classes 9-12 and regular classes will be conducted. Mentor systems will be introduced by roping in alumni of the schools and to ensure employment in foreign countries college students will be given training in foreign languages.





Technical institutes will be raised on a par with the standards of industries. The scheme will be directly monitored by the Chief Minister and will be implemented at the district level by committees headed by the Collector.