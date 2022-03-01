Tue, Mar 01, 2022

Civic bodies in Erode district meet

Published: Mar 01,202204:12 PM by PTI

In Erode, its municipal corporation is to accommodate 60 councillors, and elect the mayor and his deputy on March 4, said officials.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
The municipal corporation of Erode and four municipalities of Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and Punjai Puliampatty in the district are getting ready to accommodate councillors elected in the recent civic body elections.

