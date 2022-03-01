Technical institutions in TN to open for regular classes from March 14

Chennai :

As the semester exams for both engineering and polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu have been completed, institutions are all set to be opened on March 14.





At present, there are about 500 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University, functioning across the State. More than 500 polytechnic colleges, including 85 government and government-aided institutions are also functioning.





Accordingly, both engineering colleges and polytechnic institutions were controlled by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which was a wing of the Higher Education Department.





A senior official from DOTE told DT Next that the evaluation of answer sheets will start from March 7 and once the work was over, results will be announced.





Pointing out that this year the semester was conducted online, officials said the authorities were instructed to ensure availability of the answer sheets of students, who would have sent the hard copies to their respective colleges.





"The evaluation will be completed during the second week of March," he said adding that it was planned to open technical institutions from March 14 and for which we have already issued notification.





The official also said that though the spread of coronavirus has drastically reduced, the management of colleges was instructed to strictly follow all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while conducting physical classes.





"The colleges will also ensure that all its students have got vaccinated," he said adding that it should also ensure that all the teaching and non-teaching staff have also vaccinated twice.