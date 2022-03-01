Now, 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme has 1.6 lakh training centres across Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Just started on a pilot basis, the training centres across Tamil Nadu under the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme have increased to over 1.6 lakh with over 40 lakh students having been registered in the project.





As the School Education Department has decided to escalate the scheme to all the districts, the number of training centres is expected to increase further.





Accordingly, authorities have also taken steps to complete the formation of State, district and zonal level committees to verify the scheme.





The DMK government’s pioneering ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (education at doorsteps), project was launched in October 2021 with an aim to bridge the learning gaps owing to lack of access to formal education during the lockdown for students studying from Class 1 to Class 8 across the State.





Initially, the scheme was implemented in 12 districts—Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, The Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, and Villupuram. However, the scheme was expanded to even Chennai and its neighbouring districts.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that at present, a total of 1,67,188 training centres under the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme were functioning across the State.





Stating that the government has initially allocated Rs 199.96 crore to the education at doorsteps project, he said, "Setting up additional training centres in the remaining few districts will be over soon and additional funds will also be allocated according to the requirements".





Pointing out that to expand the scheme further, a State-level committee has already been formed, the official said, "In addition to that district-level panel led by the Collector and zonal-wise monitoring team will be set up to improve the scheme so that all the children will be benefited".





According to the official, the committees will not only ensure to admit leftover children in the scheme but also ensure that there should not be any dropout. "Similarly, members were instructed to organise weekly meetings to review the scheme," he said adding that any issues that would emerge in the meeting with regard to the scheme, the grievances will be solved then and there.





"The resource material for ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme, which was prepared by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), will also be improved further time to time," he said.