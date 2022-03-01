Tue, Mar 01, 2022

Over 10 dists to get heavy rains from March 3

Published: Mar 01,2022

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity for several districts of Tamil Nadu from March 3 as a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday. It has also issued an alert for the fishermen.

Chennai: “The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to become well­marked and move west­north-westwards towards Sri Lanka coast during next three days. So several districts of TN, including Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore are likely to get heavy to very heavy rains with a thunderstorm from March 3,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director (RWFC), Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

