Kula Kalvi Thittam then, NEET now, our fight continues: Stalin

Chennai :

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who released the book by handing it over to senior DMK leader and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and other prominent leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah present on the dais, the event was nothing short of an Opposition get-together. And on the menu was Stalin’s vision of India and his commitment to take the idea of Dravidianism across the country.





“Our Indian union is facing a big threat from evil forces. We all need to come together to defend the founding principles of the idea of India,” Stalin said, describing Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Anbazhagan as the architects who shaped him.





Briefly recapping some of the crucial moments of his life, the CM said, “Gopalapuram house groomed me. The book is the history of the house. I saw all the turning points of life before the age of 23. I never imagined I would ever occupy the chair of Kalaignar. When I was born, we were fighting Kula Kalvi Thittam (hereditary education policy). Now, we are fighting NEET. We are still fighting language imposition. In the book, you won’t see just me, but a lot of people. I am not an individual, but a group an ideological group. My ideology is the Dravidian model, an all-inclusive model.”