Court: Ensure indirect polls are held in a free and fair manner

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction while disposing of a writ petition jointly moved by 15 AIADMK councillors from Devakottai municipality in Sivaganga.





The petitioners prayed for a direction to the TNSEC to take necessary action to conduct the indirect election to the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of Devakottai municipality in a proper manner. The election, scheduled to be held on March 4, should not be postponed for any reason, the petitioners added.





The opposition party has won 15 out of 27 wards in Devakottai municipality. “As we have the majority, our party members are to be elected as the [chairperson] and [vice-chairperson] in Devakottai municipality. However, the Ministers and ruling party functionaries are threatening us to not take part in the indirect elections,” the petitioners alleged.





CJ said that the court had already passed directions. The court then directed the TNSEC to deploy adequate police force.“The TNSEC shall follow all the directions of the court to conduct the indirect elections for the posts of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, and presidents and vice-presidents of municipalities and town panchayats, ” the bench added.