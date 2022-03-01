Panel to be set up to probe Smart City works: KN Nehru

Chennai :

The DMK had raised several allegations against the former regime headed by AIADMK over Smart City projects, and had even blamed the haphazard manner in which works were undertaken for the impact that the torrential rains had on Chennai recently. The specific target is AIADMK leader SP Velumani who handled the department in the previous government.





Speaking to the media after launching mosquito control measures by spraying larvicide over waterways using drones in waterways, he said 3,463 personnel were engaged in mosquito eradication work using fogging machines, power sprayers and vehicles fitted with thermal fogging machines. He added that spraying would be carried out in all parts of the city, including residential areas.





He assured that the newly added areas of Greater Chennai Corporation would get all infrastructure facilities like drinking water, sewage system and storm water drains soon and works in the other Corporations and municipalities would be expedited. Nehru said the government was planning to upgrade the infrastructure in suburbs adjoining Corporations and municipalities across the State.





Also, the road laying works that were suspended due to the local body polls would resume soon. “After the heavy rains, 3,000 roads were re-laid, “ he pointed out.





The vacancies in Chennai Corporation, which were not filled due to financial constraints that the civic body has been facing, would be filled after getting approval from the Chief Minister. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other officials were present during the event.