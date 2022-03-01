2,380 kg plastics waste removed from NMR route

Chennai :

PT Ramkumar, standing counsel for the railway zone made this submission before a division bench of Madras High Court comprising Justice V Bharathidasan and Justice N Sathishkumar, which was hearing a batch of writ petitions moved by activists seeking a direction to the railways to strictly implement plastics ban on the premises of Nilgiris Mountain Railway station.





Pointing out how the plastics wastes was affecting the forest and wildlife, the petitioners also wanted a direction to the Southern Railway to remove all the waste dumped along its route.





Recording the submissions, the bench asked the Southern Railway about the action taken to avoid plastic materials being dumped in the railway premises and route in The Nilgiris. The Southern Railways counsel then informed the court that was not allowing people to carry plastic water bottles on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway train. “We have been providing water by installing water cans on the train,” the counsel added.





Recording the submissions, the bench directed the Southern Railway to file a detailed report regarding the steps it has taken to remove plastics on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway premises and route and adjourned the matter to March 18.