Health Minister welcomes 1st year MBBS students

Chennai :

The Minister said 1,550 new students have enroled in Tamil Nadu this year, including 100 in AIIMS-Madurai. In the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students, 544 students have been admitted.





Subramanian added that six more medical colleges would be set up in the State at Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Ranipet and Kancheepuram. The State government officials would approach the Union Health Ministry by the end of this month in this regard. About 2,000 students from Tamil Nadu had gone to Ukraine for medical studies and more than 3,000 Tamils are living there. Chief Minister MK Stalin has spoken to the Centre to seek its help in ensuring their immediate return, he said, adding that the State government would bear their travel expenses.





An assistance centre has been set up at the Non-resident Tamil Welfare and Rehabilitation Commission to monitor the situation, and the 24-hour help desk is operational in Chennai. So far, 17 people have returned on Sunday, 5 on Monday morning and 12 in the evening.