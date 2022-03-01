Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme helps reduce fatalities in traffic accidents

Chennai :

Salem had the most number of beneficiaries, 1,437, while it was 1,238 in Madurai and 1,140 in Coimbatore. However, despite more road traffic accidents being recorded in Chennai, there were only 483 beneficiaries in the city. Interestingly, only two of them were treated at private hospitals.





Officials from the GVK EMRI that provides the 108 ambulance service said that the city accounts for at least 10 per cent of the total road traffic accidents. “More cases are reported in Chennai due to the large population and vehicle density,” said Balaji Premnath, marketing head at 108 GVK EMRI.





Chennai also has less number of empanelled hospitals, as only 16 private hospitals and 9 government hospitals, while Coimbatore with 70 empanelled hospitals has the highest. Erode has 42 hospitals and Tiruchy has 33.





The pre-authorised amount raised under the scheme in Chennai is about Rs 33,000 from private hospitals and Rs 48.08 lakh from government hospitals – the city stands 33rd among 38 districts. The amount is much lesser than Vellore that has the highest pre-authorised amount (Rs 1.81 crore) and Salem (Rs 1.71 crore).





Dr S Uma, project director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, said medical college hospitals in Chennai usually do not raise minor accidents (categorised as green and yellow) as it is time-consuming. “Most the government hospitals like RGGGH and Stanley Medical College Hospital provide free treatment but choose not to raise the amount, as it is very minimal,” she said.





The burden of the majority of the road traffic cases lies on the government hospitals – 218 government hospitals treated 19,676 accident victims while 422 private hospitals attended to only 3,125. That is, 86.29 per cent of the patients were admitted to government hospitals.





“Most of the cases are brought to government hospitals as per protocol. Most are yellow category cases, which require mild to moderate intervention. Some patients only require a few hours of admission, while many others require hospitalisation only for a few days. But the red category cases often require intensive care, surgical procedures or ICU and ventilator support,” explained an emergency medical officer from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





Dr Uma added that most cases in Chennai happen on the highways and data is prepared based on the hospital where the victim is taken to and not according to accident spot. The accidents within city limits are often minor, she added.