Fleeing virus , danger rides along

Chennai :

A year after witnessing a steep fall in road accident deaths, Tamil Nadu saw fatalities going up by a whopping 85 per cent to 14,912 in 2021 as against 8,060 in 2020 with the number of fatalities involving two-wheelers doubling baffing road safety experts. With COVID-induced lockdown restrictions not fully withdrawn, the year saw more number of people dumping public vehicles for their two-wheelers or cars. Unfortunately, they failed to see death traps on roads or didn’t bother to use a helmet just as they wore a mask.





Unlike 2020, the lockdown measures were relaxed in 2021 and vehicles were plying as usual mostly, except for May-June owing to the second COVID wave. What has surprised the road safety experts was the steep increase in fatalities which has been coming down in the State since 2016. From 17,218 fatalities in 2016, it came down to 10,525 in 2019 and touched a 25-year low of 8,060 last year. Even if the road accident data of 2020 is ignored, taking into account the stringent COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the 2021 road accident fatalities have gone up by nearly 42 per cent from 2019, the pre-pandemic year.





According to the provisional data of the state transport department, death by two-wheelers has also increased by 107 per cent to 6,223 in 2021 from 2,997 in 2020 whereas the total number of accidents has increased only by 18 per cent in the corresponding period to 24,826 in 2021 from 20,928 in 2020. Almost 38 per cent (2,410 deaths) of the total two-wheeler fatalities occurred due to the non-wearing of helmets.





Transport department officials attributed the steep increase in road accident fatalities to an increased usage of private vehicles, particularly, two-wheelers, to avoid public transport fearing contraction of the coronavirus. “Many people avoided travelling in the public transport and used their vehicles like two-wheelers for their travel. It has led to an increase in the number of fatal accidents and fatalities,” the official said.





Though all types of roads have witnessed an increase in fatalities, the state highways and village roads saw a steep rise in fatalities. The number of fatalities on the state highways increased by 94 per cent in 2021 to 4,929 from 2,535 in 2020. The fatalities on the village roads saw a sharp rise of 195 per cent last year to 2,597 from 880 in 2020.





As per the data, the number of fatalities involving government buses has gone up to 175 per cent to 647 in 2021 from 235 in 2020 while the private buses went up by 69 per cent to 323 from 191 in the same period. However, in pre-pandemic, 2019, government buses were involved in 1,930 accidents (617 fatalities) while private buses saw 2,412 accidents (518 deaths). Four-wheelers comprising of car, jeep, taxi, van and tempo has been involved in 15,701 accidents resulting in 3,607 fatalities in 2021 as against 12,277 accidents and 1,958 fatalities in 2020.





J Krishnamoorthy, former Joint Director, The Institute of Road Transport, Chennai and founder of R-SAFE NGO said lack of road discipline and non-adherence to traffic rules are the main causes for road accidents and fatalities. “Unless strict and continuous enforcement of traffic rules are done, the number of accidents cannot be brought down. Moreover, there is a need for educating road users on the importance of road safety,” hew said, lamenting that even in the city, many of the two-wheeler riders could be seen travelling without wearing helmets.





“In cities like Bengaluru, even the pillion riders have to compulsorily wear helmets. It is strictly enforced,” Krishnamoorthy pointed out, urging the police and transport officials to act strictly on traffic rules violations like non-wearing of helmet and seat belts, overspeeding, jumping traffic signal and riding on the wrong route and one-way.





A senior transport department official said they have stepped up enforcement of the motor vehicles rules including helmet less travel, overspeeding and drunken driving. “We have also focused on creating more awareness on road safety to bring down the number of accidents and fatalities,” the official added.