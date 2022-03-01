Tue, Mar 01, 2022

Farmers stage protest alleging smuggling of river sand to Kerala, Karnataka

Farmers from Tiruchy alleged that sand from the Cauvery and Kollidam was being transported to Kerala and Karnataka, which refuse water to Tamil Nadu, and staged a protest on Monday demanding the government to identify the culprits and initiate steps to prevent dredging on the river banks.

File photo
Thiruchirapalli: Members from Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, led by its state president P Ayyakannu, converged in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate and staged a protest. The members who raised slogans in support of their demand, attempted to besiege the Collectorate and the police foiled their attempts. On information, Collector S Sivarasu held talks with the farmers and assured them of action. The Collector also asked their representatives to submit a petition. Subsequently, five farmers, including Ayyakannu submitted a petition to the Collector.

