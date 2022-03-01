Diffabled persons besiege Tiruchy DRM office for resumption of spl coaches

The differently abled persons from the central region attempted to besiege the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office in Tiruchy on Monday demanding to resume the special coaches which were suspended during COVID-19 pandemic.
Thiruchirapalli: The members of Differently Abled Welfare Association from Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur who gathered in front of the DRM office in Tiruchy railway station said that the special coaches for the differently abled person were stopped two years ago due to COVID restrictions. They claimed that the officials had promised to resume the special coaches for them soon after the restrictions were relaxed, but no step has been initiated so far. They also demanded a special counter for booking. The members who were raising slogans in support of their demand, attempted to besiege the DRM office and the railway police arrested as many as 150 members.
Conversations