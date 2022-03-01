Two held for murder attempt, casteist remarks after bikes collide in Thoothukudi

Two persons were arrested near Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district on Sunday night after being charged with attempt to murder and passing casteist remarks against a man.

Thoothukudi : The accused have been identified as C Karuppasamy (28) of Anandanambikurichi, Manakkarai and U Velmurugan of the same locality, sources said. Investigations revealed that Karuppasamy, riding a bike inebriated hit the two-wheeler of M Sekar (45) of Udayarkulam. In the aftermath a quarrel erupted between the duo and Sekar, against whom they passed casteist remarks and attacked him with a rod. Based on a complaint by Sekar, Murappanadu police filed a case and arrested the duo, sources said.