Forest Department officials arrest two for killing deer for meat

Tiruvannamalai forest officials arrested two persons for killing two deer for venison and are on the lookout for two others in this connection, officials said on Sunday.

Tiruvannamalai : Based on reports that some outsiders were killing and selling deer in the reserve forest near Adi Annamalai on the edge of Tiruvannamalai town, forest officials started combing the area for the culprits. On Sunday, when officials were involved in such a search operation, they saw four persons approaching them on 3 two-wheelers. On seeing the officials, the riders abandoned their vehicles and fled. Forest officials chased and caught two of them who were later identified as Padayappa (24) of Kondayam and Deeparaj (24) of Tiruvannamalai town. Padayappa confessed to shooting two deer while Deeparaj was accompanying them to buy the meat. Officials seized the 3 bikes, the carcasses of the two killed deer and also arrested the duo.