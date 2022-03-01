Woman dies by suicide months after death of husband, 2 kids

A woman who lost her husband and two children some months ago, committed suicide in her mother’s house near Ambur on Sunday evening unable to bear their loss.

Vellore : Police said Meenakshi was married to Lokeswaran of Kallur near Othangarai in Krishnagiri district. Last September 10, the family came to Kailasagiri hills near Ambur for a holiday and when they were taking photos near the temple pond, the children Jaswanth (8) and Haripritha (6) slipped and fell into the pond and drowned. Unable to bear the loss, the couple attempted suicide by consuming pesticide the next day due to which Lokeswaran succumbed while Meenakshi survived. Meenakshi was living in her mother’s house at Kadambur. Unable to bear the loss of her loved ones, she committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree.